Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Lowered to “Sell” at Desjardins

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

