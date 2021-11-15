Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 140,438 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,438 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 956,416 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $8,378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $7,268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,791,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,777,000 after buying an additional 466,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

