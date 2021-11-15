Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 73.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 665,662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in O-I Glass by 28.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,511 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in O-I Glass by 445.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 25.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OI opened at $12.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

