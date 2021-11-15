Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in ExlService by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $136.30 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $138.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

