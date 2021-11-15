Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.64 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112,627 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

