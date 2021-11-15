Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Meta Financial Group worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

CASH opened at $64.06 on Monday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.