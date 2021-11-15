Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Prudential Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 8,147.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Prudential Bancorp worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

