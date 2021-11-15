Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RXDX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 337,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,175. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 237.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

