Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 43,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.13. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $14.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

