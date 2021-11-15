PRIZM (PZM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,033.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $15.43 million and approximately $26,033.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001981 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000135 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,845,270 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

