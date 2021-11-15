Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

NYSE:TMO opened at $635.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $643.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $595.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

