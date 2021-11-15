Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,813 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

