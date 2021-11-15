Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 213,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 224,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after buying an additional 28,345 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $71.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

