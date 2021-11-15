Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $249,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.15.

DIS opened at $160.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.12 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $140.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

