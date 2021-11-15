Private Trust Co. NA Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.22 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

