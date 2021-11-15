Private Trust Co. NA Has $4.84 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

VWO stock opened at $52.27 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

