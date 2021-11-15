Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $107.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $107.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

