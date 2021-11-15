Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.610-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

