Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 8,981 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $49,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

