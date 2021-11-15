Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,998,119 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,998,119 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.36% of Vipshop worth $48,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,060,000 after buying an additional 276,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,256,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,867,000 after purchasing an additional 391,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

