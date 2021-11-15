Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.84% of Equity Bancshares worth $43,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 202,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $34.95 on Monday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $501.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

EQBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $33,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,578 shares of company stock valued at $729,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

