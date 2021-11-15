Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $52.05 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Atkore were worth $52,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Atkore by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $104.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $107.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.