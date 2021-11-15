Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 700,798 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1,017.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 700,798 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $46,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 478.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,780 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 79,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 140.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,292 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LPX opened at $67.44 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

