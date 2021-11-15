Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTS shares. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $731.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

