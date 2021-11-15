PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $55.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

