Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Portillos alerts:

PTLO stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. Portillos has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.