Populous (PPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Populous coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $44.11 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00220139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00086881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

