Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PBKOF opened at $33.19 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

