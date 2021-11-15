Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PBKOF opened at $33.19 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
