Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Truist

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lifted by Truist from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.54 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.16.

Shares of PLUG opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

