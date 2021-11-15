Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,535 shares of company stock worth $969,549. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Plexus by 0.9% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Plexus by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

