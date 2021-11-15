Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the October 14th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Playtech stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. Playtech has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

Get Playtech alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYTCF shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Playtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Playtech from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Playtech Plc engages in the development of software platforms and content for the online, mobile, and land-based gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial. The Gaming B2B segment includes casino, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.