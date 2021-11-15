Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $21.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAA. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,843. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

