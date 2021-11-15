Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Duolingo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $155.02 on Monday. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $118.54 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.