Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
HNW stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.24.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
