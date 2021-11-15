Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

HNW stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

