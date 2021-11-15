Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.66. 554,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,260,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 94.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 607,587 shares of company stock worth $32,945,470. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after buying an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after buying an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

