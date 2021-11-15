Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Argus downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.61.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,587 shares of company stock valued at $32,945,470. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.