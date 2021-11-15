Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

