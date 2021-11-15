PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.60

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $55.60, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $10,210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 40.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 630,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 67.4% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 287.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 236,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 175,533 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

