PIBBLE Hits Market Capitalization of $29.40 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $29.40 million and $196,756.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00219234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00086499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

