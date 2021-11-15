PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report sales of $4.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.33 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHAS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,998,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 124,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,671. The stock has a market cap of $145.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

