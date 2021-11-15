Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 254,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,803,996. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $277.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

