Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSNL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.90.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. Personalis has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Personalis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

