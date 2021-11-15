Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.02. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 340,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $16,001,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,166 shares of company stock worth $2,178,134. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.