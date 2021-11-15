Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.81. 224,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

