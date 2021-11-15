Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.60 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $110.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

