Pensionfund Sabic Raises Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 172,816 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 715,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 184,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.