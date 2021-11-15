Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 27,000 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $6,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.14%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

