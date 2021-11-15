Pensionfund Sabic Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 114,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 57,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 738,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,399,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

