Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 584,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.02 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

