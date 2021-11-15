Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Paysafe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.